Daily Weather Forecast For Manila
MANILA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.