Manila, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Manila

Manila Daily
 18 days ago

MANILA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aEW34SO00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manila, UT
With Manila Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

