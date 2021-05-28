Monticello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MONTICELLO, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 55 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night High 61 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night High 63 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, May 31 Light rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night High 61 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



