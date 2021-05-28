Monticello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MONTICELLO, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 55 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night
- High 61 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Light rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.