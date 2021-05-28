Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North San Juan, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For North San Juan

Posted by 
North San Juan Times
North San Juan Times
 18 days ago

NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aEW32gw00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North San Juan Times

North San Juan Times

North San Juan, CA
8
Followers
72
Post
522
Views
ABOUT

With North San Juan Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North San Juan, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
North San Juan, CAPosted by
North San Juan Times

Sun forecast for North San Juan — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(NORTH SAN JUAN, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in North San Juan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.