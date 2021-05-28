Take advantage of Friday’s cloudy forecast in Kaycee

(KAYCEE, WY.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Kaycee, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kaycee:

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 45 °F 8 to 20 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 43 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



