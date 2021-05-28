Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Powers, OR

Powers Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Powers Today
Powers Today
 18 days ago

POWERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aEW2wdE00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Powers Today

Powers Today

Powers, OR
2
Followers
72
Post
297
Views
ABOUT

With Powers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powers, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related