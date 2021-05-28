Weather Forecast For Ekalaka
EKALAKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then chance light rain during night
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
