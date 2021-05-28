Weather Forecast For Danforth
DANFORTH, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 57 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy frost during night
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Light rain in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
