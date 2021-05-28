Cancel
Danforth, ME

Weather Forecast For Danforth

Danforth Post
 18 days ago

DANFORTH, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODdNn_0aEW2urm00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 57 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy frost during night

    • High 61 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Danforth, ME
With Danforth Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

