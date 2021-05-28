Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanford, MT

Friday sun alert in Stanford — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Stanford News Flash
Stanford News Flash
 18 days ago

(STANFORD, MT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stanford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aEW2tz300

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stanford News Flash

Stanford News Flash

Stanford, MT
2
Followers
53
Post
74
Views
ABOUT

With Stanford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanford, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Stanford, MTPosted by
Stanford News Flash

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Stanford

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stanford: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night; Thursday, May 20: Light rain in the day; while rain and snow during night;
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.