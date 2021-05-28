Cancel
Miles, IA

Miles Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Miles Dispatch
 18 days ago

MILES, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aEW2m3C00

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then widespread frost during night

    • High 48 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Miles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Miles, IAPosted by
Miles Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Miles

(MILES, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Miles. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!