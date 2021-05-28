Red Feather Lakes Weather Forecast
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 51 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
