Ellsworth Daily Weather Forecast
ELLSWORTH, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 51 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
