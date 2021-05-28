Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellsworth, IA

Ellsworth Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ellsworth News Beat
Ellsworth News Beat
 18 days ago

ELLSWORTH, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDnwT_0aEW2jP100

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 51 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ellsworth News Beat

Ellsworth News Beat

Ellsworth, IA
1
Followers
79
Post
127
Views
ABOUT

With Ellsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellsworth, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ia#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ellsworth, IAPosted by
Ellsworth News Beat

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Ellsworth

(ELLSWORTH, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ellsworth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!