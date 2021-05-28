Cancel
Leedey, OK

Leedey Daily Weather Forecast

Leedey Updates
 18 days ago

LEEDEY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aEW2iWI00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

