Leedey Daily Weather Forecast
LEEDEY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.