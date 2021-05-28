Kadoka Daily Weather Forecast
KADOKA, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
