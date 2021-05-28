Cancel
Elk City, KS

Elk City Weather Forecast

Elk City Voice
Elk City Voice
 18 days ago

ELK CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aEW2gkq00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elk City, KS
ABOUT

With Elk City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Elk City, KS
