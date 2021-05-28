Elk City Weather Forecast
ELK CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
