Mullen, NE

Mullen Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 18 days ago

MULLEN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aEW2fs700

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

With Mullen Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

