Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dugway, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Dugway

Posted by 
Dugway News Watch
Dugway News Watch
 18 days ago

DUGWAY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aEW2ezO00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • 13 to 16 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 47 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dugway News Watch

Dugway News Watch

Dugway, UT
0
Followers
65
Post
44
Views
ABOUT

With Dugway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dugway, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related