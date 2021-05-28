Daily Weather Forecast For Dugway

DUGWAY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 50 °F 13 to 16 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 47 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 82 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.