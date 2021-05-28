Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities
(RIGGINS, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Riggins. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Riggins:
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.