Flagler, CO

Friday has sun for Flagler — 3 ways to make the most of it

Flagler Post
 18 days ago

(FLAGLER, CO) A sunny Friday is here for Flagler, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flagler:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aEW2bLD00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Flagler, CO
ABOUT

With Flagler Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

