Daily Weather Forecast For Terry
TERRY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- 6 to 17 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
