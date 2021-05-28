Cancel
Quemado, NM

Quemado Daily Weather Forecast

Quemado Post
Quemado Post
 18 days ago

QUEMADO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aEW2ZWd00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Quemado, NM
With Quemado Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

