Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CULBERTSON, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Culbertson Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Culbertson:

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 41 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.