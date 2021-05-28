Cancel
Fruitland, IA

Make the most of a cloudy Friday in Fruitland with these activities

Fruitland Digest
Fruitland Digest
 18 days ago

(FRUITLAND, IA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Fruitland Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fruitland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0aEW2XlB00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

