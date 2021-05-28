4-Day Weather Forecast For Sanderson

SANDERSON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 64 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 67 °F 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



