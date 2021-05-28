Cancel
Sanderson, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sanderson

Sanderson Post
Sanderson Post
 18 days ago

SANDERSON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aEW2WsS00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sanderson Post

Sanderson Post

Sanderson, TX
ABOUT

With Sanderson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sanderson, TXPosted by
Sanderson Post

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(SANDERSON, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Sanderson Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Pecos County, TX weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS AND CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Sanderson, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Terrell County Gas Plant. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Pecos County, TX weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 520 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Sanderson, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Terrell County Gas Plant. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
smcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.