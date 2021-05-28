Cancel
Taholah, WA

Friday set for rain in Taholah — 3 ways to make the most of it

Taholah News Watch
(TAHOLAH, WA) Friday is set to be rainy in Taholah, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Taholah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxxhy_0aEW2U7000

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 45 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

