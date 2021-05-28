Spalding Weather Forecast
SPALDING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
