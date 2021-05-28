Cancel
Owyhee, NV

Friday sun alert in Owyhee — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Owyhee Daily
Owyhee Daily
 18 days ago

(OWYHEE, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Owyhee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Owyhee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aEW2Qa600

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Owyhee, NV
