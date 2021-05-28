Cancel
Condon, OR

Weather Forecast For Condon

Condon Times
 18 days ago

CONDON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aEW2PhN00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Condon Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Condon

(CONDON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Condon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Condon is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(CONDON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Condon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.