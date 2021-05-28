Cancel
Selby, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Selby

Selby Post
Selby Post
 18 days ago

SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aEW2O3s00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Selby, SD
With Selby Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

