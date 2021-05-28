4-Day Weather Forecast For Selby
SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
