Cameron, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cameron

Cameron Updates
Cameron Updates
 18 days ago

CAMERON, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aEW2MIQ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cameron, LA
ABOUT

With Cameron Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Cameron Updates

Get weather-ready — Cameron’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cameron: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Cameron Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cameron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL CAMERON PARISH At 559 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Johnson Bayou, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Johnsons Bayou. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cameron Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Texas * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 421 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sabine Pass, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Port Arthur, Sabine Pass, Johnsons Bayou, Sabine National Wildlife, Hackberry and Constance Beach. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Calcasieu; Cameron The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Southern Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 940 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Sabine National Wildlife, Johnsons Bayou, Central Gardens, Sabine Pass, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Rose City, Orangefield, Pinehurst, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, Port Acres and Hackberry. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cameron Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 503 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sabine Pass, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Johnsons Bayou around 530 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Constance Beach. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.