4-Day Weather Forecast For Cameron

CAMERON, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 10 mph



