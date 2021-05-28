Cancel
Prospect, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Prospect

Prospect Today
PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aEW2LPh00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Prospect Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

