Pomerene, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Pomerene

Posted by 
Pomerene News Flash
 18 days ago

POMERENE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aEW2KWy00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 54 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Pomerene News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

