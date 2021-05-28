Cancel
Faith, SD

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Faith Voice
 18 days ago

(FAITH, SD) Friday is set to be rainy in Faith, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Faith:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aEW2JeF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Faith, SD
ABOUT

With Faith Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

