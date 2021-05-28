Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodd City, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dodd City

Posted by 
Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
 18 days ago

DODD CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aEW2IlW00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dodd City Times

Dodd City Times

Dodd City, TX
8
Followers
79
Post
360
Views
ABOUT

With Dodd City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dodd City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Dodd City, TXPosted by
Dodd City Times

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(DODD CITY, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Dodd City Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.