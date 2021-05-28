4-Day Weather Forecast For Dodd City

DODD CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 77 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.