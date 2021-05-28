4-Day Weather Forecast For Dodd City
DODD CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
