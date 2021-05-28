Cancel
Halfway, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Halfway

Posted by 
Halfway News Beat
Halfway News Beat
 18 days ago

HALFWAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aEW2G0400

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Halfway News Beat

Halfway News Beat

Halfway, OR
ABOUT

With Halfway News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

