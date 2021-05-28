Lingle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LINGLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.