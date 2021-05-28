Cancel
Cawood, KY

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Cawood

Cawood Today
 18 days ago

(CAWOOD, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cawood Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cawood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aEW2DLt00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cawood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

