Daily Weather Forecast For Tok
TOK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread snow showers in the day; while areas of fog during night
- High 42 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then slight chance rain and snow showers during night
- High 51 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.