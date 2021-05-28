Daily Weather Forecast For Tok

TOK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Widespread snow showers in the day; while areas of fog during night High 42 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then slight chance rain and snow showers during night High 51 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.