Daily Weather Forecast For Philipsburg
PHILIPSBURG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 55 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.