Dodson, LA

Dodson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Dodson Updates
 18 days ago

DODSON, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aEW29uE00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Dodson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Dodson, LAPosted by
Dodson Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(DODSON, LA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dodson Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Dodson, LAPosted by
Dodson Updates

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Dodson

(DODSON, LA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dodson Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Dodson, LAPosted by
Dodson Updates

Get weather-ready — Dodson’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dodson: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Dodson, LAPosted by
Dodson Updates

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Dodson

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dodson: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Grant Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, La Salle, Natchitoches, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; La Salle; Natchitoches; Winn SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GRANT...EASTERN NATCHITOCHES NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE AND WINN PARISHES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Campti to 8 miles northwest of Flatwoods to 6 miles northwest of Slagle. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Winnfield, Ball, Colfax, Montgomery, Pollock, Dry Prong, Goldonna, Tullos, Georgetown, Calvin, Atlanta, Cloutierville, Hudson, Chopin, Bentley, Rochelle, Joyce, Lake Iatt, Aloha and Fishville.