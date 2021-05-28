Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Valley, MN

Twin Valley Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Twin Valley News Alert
Twin Valley News Alert
 18 days ago

TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aEW278m00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Twin Valley News Alert

Twin Valley News Alert

Twin Valley, MN
16
Followers
68
Post
152
Views
ABOUT

With Twin Valley News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Valley, MN
City
Frost, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related