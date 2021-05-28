Twin Valley Weather Forecast
TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.