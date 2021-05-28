Hartfield Daily Weather Forecast
HARTFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
