Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Cambridge

Posted by 
Cambridge News Alert
Cambridge News Alert
 18 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aEW22j900

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cambridge News Alert

Cambridge News Alert

Cambridge, NE
8
Followers
67
Post
257
Views
ABOUT

With Cambridge News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related