Weather Forecast For Laurel
LAUREL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
