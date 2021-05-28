Cancel
Laurel, NE

Weather Forecast For Laurel

Laurel Updates
Laurel Updates
 18 days ago

LAUREL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aEW21qQ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Laurel Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

