Sun forecast for Fairchild — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(FAIRCHILD, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fairchild. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairchild:
Friday, May 28
Chance rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night
- High 59 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.