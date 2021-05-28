Sun forecast for Fairchild — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(FAIRCHILD, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fairchild. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairchild:

Friday, May 28 Chance rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night High 59 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 65 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.