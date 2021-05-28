Cancel
Fairchild, WI

Sun forecast for Fairchild — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Fairchild Journal
Fairchild Journal
 18 days ago

(FAIRCHILD, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fairchild. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairchild:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aEW20xh00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fairchild Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

