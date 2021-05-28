Melcher-Dallas Weather Forecast

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 50 °F, low 38 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



