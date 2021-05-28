Melcher-Dallas Weather Forecast
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
