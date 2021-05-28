Daily Weather Forecast For Franklin

FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night High 62 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 mph



