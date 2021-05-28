Daily Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
