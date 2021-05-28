Cancel
Franklin, VT

Daily Weather Forecast For Franklin

Franklin Updates
 18 days ago

FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0aEW1ul900

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Franklin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

