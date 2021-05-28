Kenmare Weather Forecast
KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
