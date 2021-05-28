Cancel
Washington, KS

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Washington Today
 18 days ago

(WASHINGTON, KS) A sunny Friday is here for Washington, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Washington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuyTs_0aEW1r6y00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

