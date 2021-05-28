Daily Weather Forecast For Springer
SPRINGER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
