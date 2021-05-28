Cancel
Springer, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Springer

Springer Bulletin
SPRINGER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aEW1qEF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Springer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

