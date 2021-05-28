Daily Weather Forecast For Springer

SPRINGER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 77 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 69 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 62 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.