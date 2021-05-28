Cancel
Dennis, MS

Friday set for rain in Dennis — 3 ways to make the most of it

Dennis Journal
 18 days ago

(DENNIS, MS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dennis Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dennis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aEW1pLW00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

